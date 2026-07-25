Sending My Mom Back From Were We Started💔💔💔

My mom died 15 July. We’re trying to bury her. Yes I get disability, but it’s not enough to bury her not even cremate her. I have other siblings three of us get disability one of us. He just buried his son who was 14 and died from MS in July 2 one after his 14 birthday!!! Right now times are hard and I’m just asking for anybody who making help please look in your heart and help Our greatly appreciate it. I never did this before so I don’t really know what to say on here but be honest and just ask for help so if you see any hearts please help thank you. 🙏🏾