Help Me Return To Africa For Good!

 USD $30,000

 USD $102

You kind white folks keep asking me "If things are so hard for you in the US, why don't you just go back to Africa?"—So let’s make it happen.

After years of causing inconvenience after inconvenience to honest hard working white people, I’ve decided to take the advice of my white peers and disappear from America forever. But moving continents isn’t cheap—that’s where you come in.

Your donation will help:

✔ Cover my one-way ticket out of the U.S. (good riddance, right?)

✔ Fund my resettlement in a place where I’ll be far from your neighborhoods, schools, and workplaces

✔ Ensure I never come back (wouldn’t that be nice?)

Why donate? Why help a black person?

  • You get what you want—one less "problem" in your country.
  • It’s cheaper than complaining—instead of wasting your energy typing angry comments, you can actually make a difference!
  • Prove you’re serious—if you really want people like me gone, here’s your chance to make it happen.

Transparency Note: All funds will go toward permanent relocation expenses (flights, housing, visas, etc.). Every dollar spent will be documented—no funny business, just a one-way trip.

Donate now and be part of the solution!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 hours ago

I love your TikTok’s! And I wouldn’t want to live in America either. Good luck from The Netherlands

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
7 hours ago

Another UK pal here. Greetings from Liverpool! You've made me laugh so much - thank you. I'd be delighted if you made lots of money from such an ignorant and lazy trope. Take good care

Manny
$ 7.00 USD
11 hours ago

As a migrant who came to the US the right way, got a very decent job, and make well above average, I feel like I was gaslighted about the American dream. This doesn’t feel like a country, it feels like a big business, a big beautiful corporation. Good luck brotha, may the lord be guide your journey.

Tef Poe
$ 5.00 USD
17 hours ago

I support this movement … we all need to start self deporting from this hell hole and if they’re willing to pay for it … why not?? Onward!

Lauren Arrow
$ 33.00 USD
17 hours ago

You are hilarious and this went viral on rednote.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
18 hours ago

I genuinely hope you raise enough! The US sucks right now and I'm cheering for all my Black fam who manage to get out 🙏🏾

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
23 hours ago

I am so sorry you have to deal with this BS. I hope you raise your goal and more!!! Go have an awesome trip!!! 😊👊

Vicky P
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

I'm white English and know how hard it is to travel when you're broke. I hope you get to see that beautiful continent! About time white people put their money where their mouth is. Best of luck, Greg!

Motherland
$ 5.00 USD
1 day ago

I think every black person should visit Africa and it was a very magical experience for me. And even if you just take this money and buy Nikes I’m good w that too

African Queen
$ 5.00 USD
1 day ago

Come home my brother

John Western
$ 7.00 USD
1 day ago

I’ll give you a Klu, the Klux of the problem is you and your . Go on now. *spits*

Redneck George
$ 5.00 USD
1 day ago

Hope this helps get you black home boy.

