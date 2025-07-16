Help Me Return To Africa For Good!

You kind white folks keep asking me "If things are so hard for you in the US, why don't you just go back to Africa?"—So let’s make it happen.

After years of causing inconvenience after inconvenience to honest hard working white people, I’ve decided to take the advice of my white peers and disappear from America forever. But moving continents isn’t cheap—that’s where you come in.

Your donation will help:

✔ Cover my one-way ticket out of the U.S. (good riddance, right?)

✔ Fund my resettlement in a place where I’ll be far from your neighborhoods, schools, and workplaces

✔ Ensure I never come back (wouldn’t that be nice?)

Why donate? Why help a black person?

You get what you want—one less "problem" in your country.

It’s cheaper than complaining—instead of wasting your energy typing angry comments, you can actually make a difference!

Prove you’re serious—if you really want people like me gone, here’s your chance to make it happen.

Transparency Note: All funds will go toward permanent relocation expenses (flights, housing, visas, etc.). Every dollar spent will be documented—no funny business, just a one-way trip.

Donate now and be part of the solution!