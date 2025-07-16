Help Me Return To Africa For Good!

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $102
You kind white folks keep asking me "If things are so hard for you in the US, why don't you just go back to Africa?"—So let’s make it happen.
After years of causing inconvenience after inconvenience to honest hard working white people, I’ve decided to take the advice of my white peers and disappear from America forever. But moving continents isn’t cheap—that’s where you come in.
Your donation will help:
✔ Cover my one-way ticket out of the U.S. (good riddance, right?)
✔ Fund my resettlement in a place where I’ll be far from your neighborhoods, schools, and workplaces
✔ Ensure I never come back (wouldn’t that be nice?)
Why donate? Why help a black person?
Transparency Note: All funds will go toward permanent relocation expenses (flights, housing, visas, etc.). Every dollar spent will be documented—no funny business, just a one-way trip.
Donate now and be part of the solution!
I love your TikTok’s! And I wouldn’t want to live in America either. Good luck from The Netherlands
Another UK pal here. Greetings from Liverpool! You've made me laugh so much - thank you. I'd be delighted if you made lots of money from such an ignorant and lazy trope. Take good care
As a migrant who came to the US the right way, got a very decent job, and make well above average, I feel like I was gaslighted about the American dream. This doesn’t feel like a country, it feels like a big business, a big beautiful corporation. Good luck brotha, may the lord be guide your journey.
I support this movement … we all need to start self deporting from this hell hole and if they’re willing to pay for it … why not?? Onward!
You are hilarious and this went viral on rednote.
I genuinely hope you raise enough! The US sucks right now and I'm cheering for all my Black fam who manage to get out 🙏🏾
I am so sorry you have to deal with this BS. I hope you raise your goal and more!!! Go have an awesome trip!!! 😊👊
I'm white English and know how hard it is to travel when you're broke. I hope you get to see that beautiful continent! About time white people put their money where their mouth is. Best of luck, Greg!
I think every black person should visit Africa and it was a very magical experience for me. And even if you just take this money and buy Nikes I’m good w that too
Come home my brother
I’ll give you a Klu, the Klux of the problem is you and your . Go on now. *spits*
Hope this helps get you black home boy.
