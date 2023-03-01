Send Anna to Bible Core Course

Family and Friends! I wanted to update you all on the past few months. I just graduated my 5 month Discipleship Training School with Youth With a Mission. The Lord has transformed my heart in so many ways.





Through your prayer and support I have had the opportunity to spend the past 2 months in the Middle East sharing the gospel in a closed nation. Through partnering with a different ministry opportunities, building relationships with people we met day to day, and interceding over this nation, we saw the Lord move in miraculous ways. The Lord is covering the Middle East with his love, and I was so privileged to be a part. All thanks to your prayer, encouragement, and the power of the Holy Spirit!





What is next for me now that I have completed my Discipleship Training School:





I will be spending a month at home, and then flying up to Lausanne Switzerland for a 3 month Bible Training School through YWAM. The School is called BCC which is short for Bible Core Course. It is a 12 week training school, which goes in depth into how to study the Bible and what it looks like to apply it to day to day life and living with a biblical worldview. We will learn the inductive study— (Observation, Interpretation, Application) and in depth study 12 books of the Bible as we visit the locations of where the book was either written in, or written to.





I’m eager to learn more about the Bible and watch it come alive in new ways as I step foot in the locations where parts of the Bible took place. (Israel, Egypt, Rome, Greece, and Turkey)





In order to do this training I will need to raise around $6,000. I can’t help but have confidence that the Lord will provide as I have seen his provision again and again in the past few months.





I am overjoyed to invite you all to be in prayer for me. I can’t help but thank you enough for all the prayers already through the past few months. I love you all and am honored to call you my family in Christ!