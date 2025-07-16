Send Amye to Pastor's & Leaders Conference

Goal:
USD $350
Raised:
USD $172
This year I have the opportunity to serve on choir at the Jesus Image Pastors and Leaders Conference in San Diego July 31 - August 1! This event is a special one because we are doing it to pour into all of God's servants and give them a place to come encounter Jesus and be refreshed in His presence.
I have most of my trip taken care of, but I still need to raise enough money to cover a my flight from San Diego. Every dollar helps and it is much more than just a donation - it is an investment into the kingdom of God and what He is going to do at this event! I appreciate whatever you're willing to give.
Blessings to you, Amye.
I hope you are able to raise enough for the conference!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.