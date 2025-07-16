Send Amye to Pastor's & Leaders Conference

This year I have the opportunity to serve on choir at the Jesus Image Pastors and Leaders Conference in San Diego July 31 - August 1! This event is a special one because we are doing it to pour into all of God's servants and give them a place to come encounter Jesus and be refreshed in His presence.

I have most of my trip taken care of, but I still need to raise enough money to cover a my flight from San Diego. Every dollar helps and it is much more than just a donation - it is an investment into the kingdom of God and what He is going to do at this event! I appreciate whatever you're willing to give.