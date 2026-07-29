Hi everyone!

I’m excited to share that this summer I’ve been accepted into a medical internship in Bali, Indonesia through RealStep. From May 31 to June 30, I’ll spend four weeks in a local hospital, observing and assisting physicians while learning how healthcare works in a completely different cultural setting.

As a medical student who cares deeply about global health, this experience is incredibly important. It will shape the kind of physician I become and help me understand how medicine is practiced around the world.

Because medical school limits how much I can work, I support myself through part‑time freelance social media work. That covers my travel, but the program fees; housing, visa costs, and administrative expenses, are still difficult to manage on my own.

This is where your support truly makes a difference. 💛

And I’ve made it simple, fun, and easy to help:

👉 I created a board with 80 numbers.

Each number equals that dollar amount:

#25 = $25, #10 = $10, #47 = $47, and so on.

All you have to do is pick a number, and I’ll pull that sticky note off the mirror. Watching the mirror empty is such a powerful reminder of community and support. 🌍✨

Every number matters.

Every dollar helps me get closer to Bali.

Every contribution supports healthcare in an underserved area.

Your donation isn’t just helping me, it’s helping expand access to compassionate care and global health learning. It shows how small actions, shared by many, create real change.

Thank you so much for reading, supporting, and being part of this journey. 🚀💛

I’m truly grateful for you.