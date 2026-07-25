Help Send Ruth to the School of Worship

When I served on a mission trip in Papua New Guinea, I met someone who quickly became a dear friend Ruth❤️





For the past six years, Ruth has faithfully served as a missionary with YWAM (Youth With A Mission) in Mount Hagen, pouring her life into discipling others, serving youth, and leading worship. What impacted me most was her wholehearted love for Jesus, her bold faith, and the way she leads others into God’s presence through worship.





Ruth has recently been accepted into YWAM’s School of Worship. A incredible opportunity to grow in Biblical worship, songwriting, musicianship, and leadership so she can return and continue equipping the church and serving the communities God has called her to through her gift.





Because Ruth lives in Papua New Guinea, where much of the population lives below the poverty line, attending this school is only possible if she is fully funded.





Will you prayerfully consider partnering with us? Your gift will help cover her student visa, airfare, and tuition. If you’re unable to give, your prayers and sharing this fundraiser would mean so much.





Thank you for being part of what God is doing through Ruth’s life. We are believing that He will provide every step of the way.





“Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously, and he will give you everything you need.”

— Matthew 6:33



