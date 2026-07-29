Send Winter and Lucia to Nationals in Quebec

Hello, Sheldon here — Winter & Lucia’s dad — I am fundraising to help get them to the 2026 Youth Bouldering National Championships in Laval Quebec.





Some of you might remember—Lucia made it to Nationals last year.

She has qualified again and this year, and Winter has qualified too!





So proud of them!





Provincials — Richmond Olympic Oval (in March) Western Regionals — Edmonton (two weekends ago)





They showed up, crushed, and qualified.





Nationals are May 14–16, 2026 in Laval at Le Crux Centre d'escalade, under Climbing Escalade Canada.





We’re covering what we can and asking for help with the rest:





Hotels Rental vehicle Meals Travel costs





This is the top youth competition in Canada.





They’ve worked so hard for this and now they get to represent Vancouver Island on the national stage. Wooo!





If you can help help to send them, awesome!

If not, sharing this goes a long way.





Thank you!





Vancouver Island → Quebec. Nationals.





LETS GO!!!



