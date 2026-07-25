Send Us to the YWAM Global Leadership Gathering

This September, we have the opportunity to attend the YWAM Global Leadership Gathering in Chiang Mai, Thailand.





This gathering takes place once every three years and brings together YWAM leaders from around the world to seek God together, strengthen one another, and discern the direction of the mission for the years ahead. As elders within YWAM Japan, it is both a privilege and a responsibility for us to be there.





This year is especially meaningful because we are also helping invest in the next generation of leaders. We will be traveling alongside several younger leaders from YWAM Osaka and YWAM Japan, introducing them to the global YWAM family and encouraging them as they grow into future leadership roles.





Over the past year, ministry has been incredibly full. Alongside leading YWAM Osaka, directing our bilingual School of Biblical Studies, mentoring staff, and serving in base leadership, we have also been developing an Oral Mother Tongue Bible project to help Japanese people engage with Scripture in the language closest to their hearts. We have seen God move in beautiful ways—people coming to faith, baptisms, growing Bible groups, and new opportunities to serve churches throughout Japan.





At the same time, we have fallen behind financially.





Like many missionaries, our ministry depends on the generosity of people who believe in what God is doing in Japan. While we have seen God’s faithfulness again and again, we are not currently able to cover the costs of attending this gathering.





We are raising funds for:

Airfare to Chiang Mai ($1500) Conference registration ($600) Accommodation ($500) Other transportation and food ($400)





Every gift, whether large or small, helps make this trip possible.





Your support is not simply paying for travel. It is enabling us to represent YWAM Japan, receive training and encouragement, strengthen relationships with leaders from around the world, and return better equipped to serve the people and churches God has entrusted to us. It is also an investment in the next generation of Japanese leaders who will be walking this journey with us.





As we prepare for this gathering, we would be honored if you would consider sending us. Whether through prayer, a financial gift, or simply sharing this page with others.





Thank you for believing in what God is doing in Japan and for walking alongside us. We truly could not do this without you.





With gratitude,

Eric, Plamena & Kaloyan Williamson