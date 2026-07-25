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SEND US BACK TO AFRICA

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCheryl Bell

SEND US BACK TO AFRICA

🌍✈️💔 Today, I want to share a deeply personal story about love and change. For years, I've watched friends and family leave the only home they know—the United States of America—because life here felt unbearable I remember vividly one such moment: A close friend shared their heartache about being forced out of the place they called home because someone couldn't stop racially profiling them and making life miserable. It was a gut-wrenching tale of discrimination that hit too close to home for comfort. This isn’t just another story; it’s real pain, borne from systemic injustice. But here’s where hope comes in: We are not victims; we are survivors. And within our communities lies strength—the kind of resilience and spirit that says no more. It's about reclaiming spaces to breathe freely without fear or judgment. That's why I am spearheading a crowdfunding mission to help some members return to the motherland, Africa. This isn’t just about leaving; it’s about building new futures in places where we can be free from constant pain and hardship caused by racism. Your support is crucial here. Imagine if you could give someone an opportunity at life—a chance for prosperity instead of suffering, peace instead of turmoil. That's what this campaign aims to achieve: a brighter future filled with possibilities away from the harsh realities that force us out. Here’s one powerful quote I live by: "Home is not where you're from, but where you belong." This isn’t about forgetting our roots; it’s about embracing opportunities for growth and prosperity in new environments designed to support rather than suppress. Let’s rise together! 🙌🏾✊🏾 We need your help because every dollar donated brings us closer to making this dream a reality. Your generosity helps cover the costs of transportation, accommodation, and basic needs during their transition back home—a small price for ensuring dignity in times when our backs are against the wall. If you resonate with our story or know someone who does, please share it widely. Together, we can make a difference by saying NO MORE to discrimination and YES to providing real solutions to those suffering under racism’s heavy yoke. Let love lead us—let's help pave their path back home! ❤️✈️ Thank you for reading this deeply personal story about resilience in the face of adversity. Remember, change starts with each one of us—with your support today.

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