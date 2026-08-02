Ask and you shall receive. For far too long, there's been much tension between the black and white community. Numerous complaints of violent crime and overall unpleasantness from the black community has caused a growing sentiment of "fatigue" from the European American population.





Multiple efforts at integration and tolerance has proven futile so we believe it's our time to go. Unfortunately, moving costs are expensive and visa processes are complicated. With your help you can make a difference and send us back to Africa! Everyone wins. For just a small donation, you too can make a difference! Thank you in advance