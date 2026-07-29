Send the Carters on vacation

In October 2023, I suffered a bilateral pulmonary embolism, heart attack, and DVT. I was hospitalized for five days, and the recovery process has been very difficult. It has limited my ability to earn and provide for my family. Despite these challenges, we've managed to maintain what we have, but we've had to sacrifice vacations and extras. My kids deserve a break, and before my daughter graduates high school next year, I want us to have one good family trip to the beach—a chance to create memories that will last a lifetime.





The funds raised will help cover travel expenses, lodging, meals, and activities for our beach vacation. Anything extra will go toward overdue bills and the rising cost of energy, which has been hard to keep up with during my recovery. This support would allow us to finally enjoy some time together, away from the stress and challenges we've faced.





A donation to my family for our vacation would mean the world to us. I haven’t been able to give my family this experience, and now, at this stage in my recovery, we can actually enjoy the trip. This would be a great experience for us all, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.