Send September to Nationals

Help September represent her skills on the National Stage! We are incredibly proud to share that September has qualified to compete in Certiport’s Adobe Certified Professional U.S. National Championship in Nashville, Tennessee, from June 15–17, 2026.This is a huge achievement. Only the top 50 students across the United States who earn their Adobe Certified Professional certification (in Photoshop, Illustrator, or InDesign) and submit outstanding design projects are invited to the National Championship. September will join other elite young designers for a real-world design challenge benefiting a nonprofit client—competing for medals, cash prizes, and a chance to advance to the World Championship.





Since discovering graphic design, September has poured countless hours into mastering Adobe tools. This opportunity could open doors to college scholarships, design careers, and recognition that changes her future. As parents, we've watched her passion and work ethic grow tremendously.





How the funds will be used ($2,000 goal)

Round-trip travel to Nashville, TN.

Hotel accommodations for the event (competitor + 1 chaperone). Meals and transportation during the championship.

Any incidental expenses so September can focus fully on competing. There is no registration fee for qualified competitors and one chaperone, but travel and lodging costs make attending a significant burden for our family. Every dollar raised goes directly toward making this trip possible.Your support means everything.





Any amount you can donate, or simply share this campaign with friends, family, church, and school groups — you’ll be investing in a hardworking young person, chasing excellence in a competitive field. This experience will build skills, confidence, and opportunities that last a lifetime.We are grateful for any support and especially for your prayers as she prepares for this national competition. Thank you for believing in her and helping turn this qualification into an unforgettable opportunity!





With gratitude,





Kenny and Amy Dunn

Proud Parents









Attached is her mock poster that won her a spot to nationals.