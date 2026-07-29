Send Sarah to Serve in Honduras Before Med School

Most students celebrate the time before heading to medical school with a big vacation or weeks of blowing off steam. Sarah is doing something different.





Before she begins her medical training, Sarah is spending a week in Honduras serving at a women's and children's home — pouring into a community that needs care, presence, and hope. For her, this isn't a one-time detour. It's who she is.





Sarah has already served on mission trips to Africa and the Dominican Republic, and her heart for missions has only grown. Her long-term vision is to return to the mission field as a physician, using her medical training to bring healing where it's needed most. This trip to Honduras is the next step in a life she's already committed to — one of service before self.





We're raising $1,900 to cover the cost of her trip, and every dollar goes directly toward making it possible for Sarah to go, serve, and love this community well.





Here's how you can be part of it:

Give — any amount helps her reach her goal Share — pass this campaign along to friends, family, and your church community Pray — for safety, for the people she'll meet, and for the work God is doing through her





Sarah is going to be an incredible doctor one day. But more than that, she's going to be a doctor who shows up — for patients here at home and for communities around the world. Thank you for helping send her.