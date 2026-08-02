Send Sarah to Indonesia with Youth With A Mission

This September I will join Youth With a Mission (YWAM) for a 5 month missions trip to Bali, Indonesia, where I am given the opportunity to share the gospel and serve local communities. YWAM is a Chrisitan ministry organization that conducts evangalism programs, one of which is called Descipleship Traning School (DTS), the one I will be participating in. This program is broken up into two phases, the lecture phase (three months), and outreach, the phase that allows everything learnt during the lecture phase to be put into practice (two months).

I would be incredibly blessed to receive your financial support. No matter the amount, every gift helps make this possible for me. Thank you.







