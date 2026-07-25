Send our DTS team to Vanuatu!

Dear Friends and Family,

We are excited to share that our Discipleship Training School (DTS) students have almost completed their lecture phase of training! Over the past three months, these young men and women have been growing in their relationship with Jesus, studying God's Word, learning to hear His voice, serving one another, and preparing their hearts for missions.

Now they are eagerly looking forward to the next phase of their DTS journey—their three-month outreach and evangelism mission trip.





Our team of 12 students and 6 staff will first be ministering in the Tongan island of Vava'u, sharing the love of Jesus through evangelism, testimonies, children's ministry, praise dance, and ministering to village youth.

After Vava'u, the team will travel to the Pacific nation of Vanuatu. We believe Jesus loves the people of Vanuatu and desires to bring hope, freedom, healing, and salvation to many lives.

For weeks our students have been preparing through prayer, worship, fasting, outreach training, drama, island dances, testimonies, and evangelism.





They are ready to go!

However, we still face one significant challenge.

The team needs approximately $9,600 USD to purchase the remaining airline tickets to Vanuatu.





Reaching these islands is not easy, but the impact will be eternal. For four weeks our students will have opportunities to share the Gospel with people who may have never heard a clear presentation of God's love. They will encourage churches, minister to children and youth, pray for families, and bring the hope of Christ wherever they go.

We truly believe these young missionaries are nation changers. God is raising up a generation willing to leave their comfort zones and carry the Good News to the ends of the earth.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us?

How You Can Help:

Pray for our team's safety, unity, and spiritual effectiveness.

Pray for open hearts among the people we will meet.

Give a one-time financial gift toward our airfare needs.

Share this opportunity with friends, family, or churches who may want to support missions.

Every gift, no matter the size, helps move us closer to sending this team to Vanuatu.

Thank you for standing with us as we take the Gospel to the islands of the Pacific.

If you would like more information or would like to support the team, please send us a message.





With gratitude,

YWAM Tonga DTS Team





"How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!" — Romans 10:15