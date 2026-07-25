GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Send our DTS team to Vanuatu!

Goal$9,600 USD
Raised$1,425 USD

Fundraiser created byJennifer Halalilo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jennifer Halalilo

Send our DTS team to Vanuatu!

Dear Friends and Family,

We are excited to share that our Discipleship Training School (DTS) students have almost completed their lecture phase of training! Over the past three months, these young men and women have been growing in their relationship with Jesus, studying God's Word, learning to hear His voice, serving one another, and preparing their hearts for missions.

Now they are eagerly looking forward to the next phase of their DTS journey—their three-month outreach and evangelism mission trip.


Our team of 12 students and 6 staff will first be ministering in the Tongan island of Vava'u, sharing the love of Jesus through evangelism, testimonies, children's ministry, praise dance, and ministering to village youth.

After Vava'u, the team will travel to the Pacific nation of Vanuatu. We believe Jesus loves the people of Vanuatu and desires to bring hope, freedom, healing, and salvation to many lives.

For weeks our students have been preparing through prayer, worship, fasting, outreach training, drama, island dances, testimonies, and evangelism.


They are ready to go!

However, we still face one significant challenge.

The team needs approximately $9,600 USD to purchase the remaining airline tickets to Vanuatu.


Reaching these islands is not easy, but the impact will be eternal. For four weeks our students will have opportunities to share the Gospel with people who may have never heard a clear presentation of God's love. They will encourage churches, minister to children and youth, pray for families, and bring the hope of Christ wherever they go.

We truly believe these young missionaries are nation changers. God is raising up a generation willing to leave their comfort zones and carry the Good News to the ends of the earth.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us?

How You Can Help:

Pray for our team's safety, unity, and spiritual effectiveness.

Pray for open hearts among the people we will meet.

Give a one-time financial gift toward our airfare needs.

Share this opportunity with friends, family, or churches who may want to support missions.

Every gift, no matter the size, helps move us closer to sending this team to Vanuatu.

Thank you for standing with us as we take the Gospel to the islands of the Pacific.

If you would like more information or would like to support the team, please send us a message.


With gratitude,

YWAM Tonga DTS Team


"How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!" — Romans 10:15

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve