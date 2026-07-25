Send Olivia to YWAM

What is YWAM





YWAM stands for Youth With A Mission. It trains people to become missionaries. The location I'm going to focuses on discipleship training and outreach. The program runs five months in two parts. For the first three months, students live on site and learn about their identity in the Lord, the gospel, and how to share their faith. After training, YWAM sends students and staff to a foreign country for two months to spread the gospel and help people in need.





My training starts September 18, 2026 in Lakeside, Montana, and I'm working to get there this year. The total cost is $9,500, which covers tuition, housing, meals, and outreach travel. I'm raising $9,500 to make this possible. Anything raised goes straight toward my training, and if I fall short for this year, it carries forward to next year so no gift is wasted.





My story





I have always appreciated the work missionaries do and how devoted they are to the Lord. Earlier this year, YWAM kept coming up in conversations around me, though I understood little about the program. Around the same time, my church, Redhills, was organizing a mission trip to Utah. I had always wanted to go on a mission trip, but I was incredibly nervous.





In the weeks before the Utah trip, the YWAM interview crew called and reassured me I was being prayed over. I felt so much comfort and got excited to go. The trip showed me my strengths and weaknesses, and what it's like to evangelize in a Walmart of all places. It helped me see God's calling for me, and my appreciation for missionary work pushed this dream forward.





I want to help people in need. I want to be there for people at their lowest. I want to learn people's stories and how God has moved in their lives. Every prayer means a lot to me, and I'm grateful for anyone willing to walk this with me.



