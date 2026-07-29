Send Nita to Iris Harvest School of Missions

Nita is an amazing spiritual daughter of ours that works with us at Iris Phnom Penh - a missions organization under Iris Global.





2 years ago Nita met Jesus and was forever changed. Her parents divorced since she was young and never raised her - in practice an orphan with the heart of an orphan. Yet as we loved her and took her in to our house and showed her the love of Jesus, God began to truly change her heart in amazing ways. Now she serves full time at Iris Phnom Penh with us as a missionary!





Nita never had the chance to go through an Iris Harvest School - something actually required also for long term missionaries with Iris. Nita truly wants to serve Jesus with all her heart and life as a missionary in Cambodia with Iris. This 2 month mission’s school and subsequent 2 month internship we believe will play such an integral part of her spiritual formation where she can encounter Jesus in deep and new ways, can learn the foundations of missions, and learn practically in an international internship from successful missionaries.





Nita has been accepted to Living Oaks Harvest School in Singapore/Malaysia (starting this June 9th!) with a scholarship for tuition - but needs to raise another approximate $2000 to cover mainly airfare and travel, health insurance and other minor but necessary travel costs such as visas (Currently her monthly salary is $300 per month as is normal for a Cambodian)





Note: This school involves a lot of travel as it starts in Malaysia, ends in Singapore, includes at least one in school international outreach, and also has a mandatory 2 month international internship for those who receive a scholarship which Nita needs.





Please join with us to invest in Nita’s spiritual formation for long term missions!!