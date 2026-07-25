Send my wife and I into the mission field

A little over a year and a half ago, I said yes to a mission trip to Costa Rica, serving at a camp for kids. I went expecting to pour into children’s lives for a couple of weeks. I had no idea God was about to change the entire direction of mine.





That’s where I met my wife.





What started as two people serving at the same camp turned into a friendship, then a long-distance relationship, and now — a year and a half later — a marriage. Looking back, it’s clear that trip was never just about a couple of weeks of ministry. God was setting a foundation for something bigger.





Now He’s calling us out again — together this time.





This January, we’re heading to Paraguay to attend a Discipleship Training School (DTS) through YWAM (Youth With A Mission). The five-month program starts with three months of classroom training, followed by two months serving directly on the mission field, putting everything we’ve learned into practice.





What comes after that? Honestly — we don’t fully know yet, and we’ve made peace with that. Whether God leads us into full-time missions overseas, or a life of serving on shorter trips throughout the year, we’re open. Our prayer isn’t “God, here’s our plan” — it’s “God, we’re available. Use us.”





The total cost for both of us is roughly $12,000, which covers:





• Five months of housing for both of us

• Five months of food

• Travel to and from Paraguay

• Our tuition and time on the field





We’re doing our part — I’m selling nearly everything I own, including a shoe and clothing collection I’ve spent years building. But we can’t do this alone, and honestly, we don’t want to. We’d love for you to be part of this story.





Whether you give, share this page, or commit to praying for us, you’re not just supporting a trip — you’re partnering in whatever God is going to do through it.





Thank you for sending us out.





-Nicolaas & Nicole