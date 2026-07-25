SEND ME TO YLG4 BRAZIL TO BE EQUIPPED FOR MISSION

I have the privilege of representing Nigeria as one of 1,200 younger Christian leaders from around the world selected to attend the Lausanne Movement’s Younger Leaders Gathering 4 (YLG4) in Brazil from March 16–22, 2027. I am Agoha Victoria Chiamaka.





To make this trip possible, I am trusting God to raise USD 3,555 (approximately ₦4,977,000) to cover my registration fee, flight ticket, passport, visa, and local logistics.





By God’s grace, I have raised ₦976,642, leaving a balance of ₦4,000,358 (approximately USD 2,858).





If the Lord leads you to support this journey, I would be deeply grateful. Every gift, regardless of the amount, will help make this opportunity possible and is an investment in the work God is doing through my life.





In 2020, I gave my life to Christ, and almost immediately, God placed in my heart a burden for the lost. What began with sharing the Gospel through writing has grown into a ministry of evangelism, discipleship, and mentoring.





During my National Youth Service Corps (2024–2025), God led me to reach secondary school students with the Gospel through the Student Christian Movement in Bayelsa State. After my service, I attended a missions training in Ghana, where my passion for cross-cultural missions deepened.





While in Ghana, one of my mentors nominated me for the Lausanne Movement’s Younger Leaders Gathering 4 (YLG4). By God’s grace, I was selected to attend this gathering, and I see it as another milestone in God’s faithful preparation for the work He has called me to.





YLG4 is a global gathering that seeks to equip, encourage, and connect emerging Christian leaders for greater effectiveness in gospel ministry. I believe this will be a significant opportunity to grow spiritually, learn from experienced Christian leaders, build meaningful relationships with fellow gospel workers from different nations, and return better equipped to serve the people God has called me to reach.





Whether you are able to give financially or not, I would be grateful if you would pray for me—that God would provide every resource needed for this journey, grant me safe travels, deepen my walk with Him, and use this opportunity to prepare me for greater effectiveness in His kingdom.





Thank you for considering partnering with me through your prayers and financial support. I look forward to sharing updates with you throughout this journey and, after YLG4, how God uses this experience to strengthen the ministry He has entrusted to me.





May God richly bless you.





Victoria Agoha.