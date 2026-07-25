GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

SEND ME TO YLG4 BRAZIL TO BE EQUIPPED FOR MISSION

Goal₦4,977,000 NGN
Raised₦976,642 NGN

Fundraiser created byVictoria Agoha

Fundraiser funds will be received by Victoria Agoha

SEND ME TO YLG4 BRAZIL TO BE EQUIPPED FOR MISSION

I have the privilege of representing Nigeria as one of 1,200 younger Christian leaders from around the world selected to attend the Lausanne Movement’s Younger Leaders Gathering 4 (YLG4) in Brazil from March 16–22, 2027. I am Agoha Victoria Chiamaka.


To make this trip possible, I am trusting God to raise USD 3,555 (approximately ₦4,977,000) to cover my registration fee, flight ticket, passport, visa, and local logistics.


By God’s grace, I have raised ₦976,642, leaving a balance of ₦4,000,358 (approximately USD 2,858).


If the Lord leads you to support this journey, I would be deeply grateful. Every gift, regardless of the amount, will help make this opportunity possible and is an investment in the work God is doing through my life.


In 2020, I gave my life to Christ, and almost immediately, God placed in my heart a burden for the lost. What began with sharing the Gospel through writing has grown into a ministry of evangelism, discipleship, and mentoring.


During my National Youth Service Corps (2024–2025), God led me to reach secondary school students with the Gospel through the Student Christian Movement in Bayelsa State. After my service, I attended a missions training in Ghana, where my passion for cross-cultural missions deepened.


While in Ghana, one of my mentors nominated me for the Lausanne Movement’s Younger Leaders Gathering 4 (YLG4). By God’s grace, I was selected to attend this gathering, and I see it as another milestone in God’s faithful preparation for the work He has called me to.


YLG4 is a global gathering that seeks to equip, encourage, and connect emerging Christian leaders for greater effectiveness in gospel ministry. I believe this will be a significant opportunity to grow spiritually, learn from experienced Christian leaders, build meaningful relationships with fellow gospel workers from different nations, and return better equipped to serve the people God has called me to reach.


Whether you are able to give financially or not, I would be grateful if you would pray for me—that God would provide every resource needed for this journey, grant me safe travels, deepen my walk with Him, and use this opportunity to prepare me for greater effectiveness in His kingdom.


Thank you for considering partnering with me through your prayers and financial support. I look forward to sharing updates with you throughout this journey and, after YLG4, how God uses this experience to strengthen the ministry He has entrusted to me.


May God richly bless you.


Victoria Agoha.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve