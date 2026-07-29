Send Me to Year 2: CFAN School of Ministry

Hi! my name is Victoria Canizalez, I am a current student at the Christ for all Nations School of Ministry. Over the past year has completely transformed my life, deepened my relationship with Jesus, and equipped me to reach others with the Gospel.





As I step into this next year, I said YES by FAITH to a 2nd year at the School of Ministry. I am raising $5,925 to help cover the remaining costs of tuition, housing, food, and other additional school expenses.

If you feel led to partner with me through prayer or giving, I would be so grateful. Every Gift, no matter the amount, makes a difference and helps me continue pursuing God's call on my life

Thank you for the prayers, support, and encouragement. I couldn't do this without you!







