SEND ME TO THE MISSION FIELD

Hey Everyone!

​I have been blessed with an amazing opportunity to go on a 2-month mission trip to California with Gen Z for Jesus and The Jesus Clubs Tour. We will be visiting over 53 schools and churches, sharing the Gospel with the next generation, and helping people find and follow Jesus!

​I can’t do this alone—I need your help to get there. My goal is to raise my full funding before the August 1st deadline.

​If you’ve ever wanted to be a part of a mission trip, this is your chance! Every dollar you sow makes you a vital part of this ministry—where your money goes, you go.

​Whether you can give, share this post, or commit to praying for us, I would be so incredibly grateful. Please prayerfully consider partnering with me to reach the unreached

​Thank you so much, and God bless!