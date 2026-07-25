Send me! …to El Salvador

Isaiah 6:8

“Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I; send me!’





For the better part of the year, the above scripture has been on my heart. I’ve prayed daily professing my love to God and my willingness to be obedient to His calling. He is taking me up on this. God is calling me to step out in faith and go on a mission trip with Radiant Church to El Salvador in March 2027. Not only will I be sharing the Gospel with the people there and loving on them, but I’ll be building permanent homes for those who desperately need it. El Salvador is one of the poorest countries in the world and the Salvadorans we will be building homes for are currently living under a tarp, on a dirt floor, that gets muddy when it rains.





Am I afraid?

A little…





I don’t speak the language. I’ve never really brought the Gospel to anyone (at least not like this). And I can’t hang a picture straight to save my life, much less build a house.





But I have a God who gives me strength to do anything and a faith so much bigger than any fears I have.





There are 4 ways you can support me and this mission:





Donate: Your donations will help fund my airfare, lodging, and meals while I’m there. Supporting me allows Radiant Church to put 100% of their funds towards the mission and the people we will be serving. Any funds raised over my goal, will go towards supplies to build additional homes. Pray: In addition to donations, I also ask for prayers. Prayers not only for myself and our team, but for those we will interact with and serve. Share this fundraiser! Do all of the above if you can. Every dollar, prayer, and share helps bring this mission to the people who are most in need.





Thank-you in advance for all your support and prayers. May God bless you all.





Ronda



