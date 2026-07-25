Help Send Mara to MCAST

Hey Everyone!





My name is Mara, and I am an aspiring animator and digital artist from Nigeria. For years, I have been developing my skills through YouTube tutorials and online courses, but now I am fighting to take my skills to the next level.

I have been offered a conditional admission to the Bachelor's in Animation program at MCAST (Malta College of Art, Science and Technology), but to turn this conditional offer to a formal admission, I need to pay the first installment and the visa fees.

Why Animation?

I have always loved animation, from my younger days of watching Looney Tunes (Toons?) to more advanced animations like The Prince of Egypt (my favorite!), so I have always seen it as a way to bring the magic of stories to life. Nigeria is a country full of stories, and my dream is to bring those stories to a global stage.





What Your Donations Will Be Going Toward:

Tuition fees Mandatory international student health insurance and visa fees.

If you are an industry professional, an art lover, or someone who believes in the power of education, then please consider investing in my education. If you cannot donate, then sharing this link within your creative networks is incredibly powerful.

Thank you so much for believing in my art. I can't wait to bring my stories to life!





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