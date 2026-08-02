Send Love to Spokane

Our Spokane community was devestated over the weekend with fires that have changed the lives of thousands of people. If you've watched the news coverage on a national level, you are aware of how this fire raged and wiped out enitre neighborhoods within a matter of hours. Some neighbors have lost everything, homes burnt to the ground, many were able to escape only with the clothes on their back - nothing more. Many residents had to evacuate and are still unable to return to their homes since containing this fire is still challenging. Many homes are without power due to the continued danger with live power lines.

Ponderosa Republican Women's Club is organizing this fundraiser to be able to direct funds where they are most critically needed. We have an Executive Committee who will review and vet requests made for generous donations received. We welcome your gifts and thank you in advance for your willingness to make an impact in Spokane, WA.