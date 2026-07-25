Send Katrina to the Amazon

My wife Katrina Hogue is extremely excited about this July's short-term mission to help reach the indigenous tribes and other Ribeirinhos in the blackwater tributary of the Amazon. Here's how you can be a part of her adventure ...





While her ticket and contribution to the missions org she is going with has been already paid, this is her first time doing something like this, and we encountered other unexpected expenses. To get her there we will have to raise an additional $650. On top of college expenses for the family it's just not something we can afford at this moment.





She will serving with Amazon Outreach, a Texas-based non-profit Christian charity dedicated to not only spreading the Good News of Jesus Christ but complimenting it by meeting physical needs through medical, dental, and eyeglasses and providing clean drinking water. Katrina's team will also participate in men's, women's, children's, and sports ministries, including a summer Vacation Bible School (as a performing arts teacher and longtime VBS volunteer can you think of anyone better for that?).





Please give whatever you can spare, even if it's $5, $50, or even $500! The time is short, the harvest is ripe, and the need is great.





(Any additional funds received over our goal will be directed to some local families in need. One percent of your generous donation will go to GiveSendGo, our fundraising host and an alternative to other crowdfunding sites that does not censor and is dedicated to our First Amendment freedoms.)