Send Jonah to U-M Soccer Camp 2026

Jonah has taken on soccer full time the last couple years with the intention of improving his skills and becoming a more competitive and knowledgeable soccer player. He plays for a local club team and was able to attend this camp last summer with the help of our friends and family. After a long recovery from a broken foot, he is looking forward to diving head first back into his training and conditioning. We are asking again for your support in order that he may attend again! Any little bit helps offset the cost to send him and is greatly appreciated!