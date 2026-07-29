Send Jonah to the National Youth Leadership Forum

Jonah, a 3rd grade student at Castleford Elementary was recently nominated by his teacher to take part in an elite STEM program. He was accepted! Now we are raising funds to help support this bright and blossoming student with this incredible opportunity.





The National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, is located on the campus of the University of Denver in July, 2026. He will spend five days exploring STEM courses including, building robots and coding, examining a crime scene for clues, and learning about the medical world through hands on experiments. This opportunity opens kids’ eyes to explore these specialized areas as careers later in life.





As his family, we are excited and proud to support Jonah on this journey and hope that others may feel led to support him too. Thank you for investing in the future of bright Idaho students like Jonah.





#idahoproud