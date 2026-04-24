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Send Jesi to Greece | November 2026

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJesi Broussard

Send Jesi to Greece | November 2026

A few years ago, I had the opportunity to spend some time in Greece. Since then, I had the opportunity to build relationships with people serving there. Greece became more than a place I had visited, and when I began to feel God calling me back, I started learning Greek and preparing for the possibility of returning.


This November, I’m going back.


I’ll be spending time with local ministry leaders and serving alongside Hellenic Ministries and The Salvation Army in Athens. These ministries serve refugees, people experiencing homelessness, vulnerable women, children, and teens through practical care, education, marketplace training, and other community services.


My heart for this trip is simple: to listen, build relationships, serve wherever I can be useful, and support what God is already doing there.


I’m raising $2,000 to help cover the costs of travel, lodging, local transportation, and other expenses associated with the trip. If you’d like to help send me, any amount is deeply appreciated and goes directly toward making this trip possible.


And whether or not you’re able to give, I would also be grateful for your prayers: for the people and ministries I’ll be spending time with, for wisdom and discernment as I serve, and for relationships that continue long after I return home.


Thank you for being part of sending me back to Greece.


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