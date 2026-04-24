Send Jace to Nationals!

Jace heads to Nationals on July 10th. His entry fee and our accommodations have been paid for. We have 2 weeks to pay the coaches fees, which I just got the bill for.





If you are able, please consider donating. If not, please share his fundraising campaign. This child has worked SO hard to qualify for Nationals. It's really unfortunate that talent isn't enough on its own. This sport is financially draining, but he absolutely loves every minute of it and was born to do it.



