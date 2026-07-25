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Send Honolulu Students to Youth Camp 2026

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$1,000 USD

Fundraiser created byPhillip Barr

Fundraiser funds will be received by Phillip Barr

Send Honolulu Students to Youth Camp 2026

Every year, OBN youth camp provides students with an opportunity to step away from the distractions of everyday life, build meaningful Christian friendships, study God's Word, and grow in their walk with Christ.


This summer, several students connected to Light of Aloha Ministries want to attend OBN Youth Camp 2026, but many come from low-income and immigrant families who are unable to afford the cost of camp.


The full cost of camp is $200 per student. Through the generosity of the Oahu Baptist Network, each student in need can receive a $100 scholarship. Our goal is to raise the remaining $100 per student so that finances do not prevent any student from attending.

We are seeking to help at least 10 students attend camp this year, with a fundraising goal of $1,000. Every gift, large or small, helps make that possible.


Examples:

  1. $25 helps provide camp supplies and student needs.
  2. $50 sponsors half of a student's remaining camp cost.
  3. $100 sponsors one student's remaining camp cost.
  4. $200 sponsors an entire student's camp experience.


Any funds received beyond our immediate camp scholarship needs will be used to help students participate in future ministry events, retreats, discipleship opportunities, and scholarships through Light of Aloha Ministries.


Many of these students faithfully attend Bible studies, Student Night gatherings, school outreach ministries, and discipleship programs throughout the year. Thank you for helping remove financial barriers so they can experience a week of spiritual growth, Christian community, and encouragement in their faith.


Mahalo for investing in the next generation!

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