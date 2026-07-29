Send Gael to Brazil for soccer camp

Our son Gael discovered his love for soccer last summer. Ever since he has been passionate about learning and improving. At just 5 years old he has been given an incredible opportunity to travel to Brazil for two weeks to train with Brusfa Futsal academy and play against Brazilian clubs like santos and gremio.





The experience will allow him to learn from experienced coaches, experience Brazils amazing soccer culture, and memories that will last a lifetime. We are excited to support his dreams and help him continue growing both on and off field.





Thank you for supporting Gael and being part of his soccer journey. We truly appreciate every donation, share, and word of encouragement