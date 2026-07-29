Send chloe to be the hands and feet of Jesus

Romans 10: 13-15 “For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. How then can they call on the one they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the one of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone preaching to them? And how can anyone preach unless they are sent? As it is written: “how beautiful are the feet of those that carry the Gospel!”





There is a memory my mom has of me when I was 9. I was watching a Billy Graham video on sharing the Gospel, and I said to my mom, “This is what I want to do with my life.” When my mom told me that years later, my jaw genuinely dropped. I had no memory of saying it, but it showed me how deeply the Lord had already planted a love for sharing the Gospel in my heart long before I fully understood what it meant to be a missionary.





When I experienced the love of Christ that desire only grew for the lost in nations across the world. Because I have the time, resources, and opportunity to go, I am! I have been so blessed and fortunate enough to experience the love of Christ in my life, but there are so many women, men, and children who are living in deep poverty with no hope. Daily they struggle to even make ends meet so their families can have any food. They live without running water, electricity, basic medical care, and most importantly they have never heard the Gospel. I know this because I have seen it first hand when I did a mission trip in Costa Rica.





Lord willing, this coming February I will be going to Australia for 3 months and then will be sent to the nations! I have already worked and saved up all the money I need to cover the DTS and outreach but becoming a missionary has been an 18 year long process with me and the Lord. I don’t know how long I will be gone, but this is something I anticipate doing for multiple years!





I will be posting a more in depth video soon to not only the testimony of His goodness but give anyone the opportunity to partner with me in this in prayer and financially to help me cover costs of flights, living gluten free, and go to wherever else he opens the door to! Also on July 18th I will also be hosting an at home cafe to fundraise as well! feel free to text me for details however I will be posting this on my Instagram and sharing at church! Thank you for your time and I hope to see you there!







