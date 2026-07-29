GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Send chloe to be the hands and feet of Jesus

Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created bychloe fredriksen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jackie Fredriksen

Send chloe to be the hands and feet of Jesus

Romans 10: 13-15 “For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. How then can they call on the one they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the one of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone preaching to them? And how can anyone preach unless they are sent? As it is written: “how beautiful are the feet of those that carry the Gospel!” 


There is a memory my mom has of me when I was 9. I was watching a Billy Graham video on sharing the Gospel, and I said to my mom, “This is what I want to do with my life.” When my mom told me that years later, my jaw genuinely dropped. I had no memory of saying it, but it showed me how deeply the Lord had already planted a love for sharing the Gospel in my heart long before I fully understood what it meant to be a missionary.


When I experienced the love of Christ that desire only grew for the lost in nations across the world. Because I have the time, resources, and opportunity to go, I am! I have been so blessed and fortunate enough to experience the love of Christ in my life, but there are so many women, men, and children who are living in deep poverty with no hope. Daily they struggle to even make ends meet so their families can have any food. They live without running water, electricity, basic medical care, and most importantly they have never heard the Gospel. I know this because I have seen it first hand when I did a mission trip in Costa Rica. 


Lord willing, this coming February I will be going to Australia for 3 months and then will be sent to the nations! I have already worked and saved up all the money I need to cover the DTS and outreach but becoming a missionary has been an 18 year long process with me and the Lord. I don’t know how long I will be gone, but this is something I anticipate doing for multiple years!


I will be posting a more in depth video soon to not only the testimony of His goodness but give anyone the opportunity to partner with me in this in prayer and financially to help me cover costs of flights, living gluten free, and go to wherever else he opens the door to! Also on July 18th I will also be hosting an at home cafe to fundraise as well! feel free to text me for details however I will be posting this on my Instagram and sharing at church! Thank you for your time and I hope to see you there!



Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve