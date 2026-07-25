Send Callie and Addison to camp

Hey there, amazing friends!

I’m reaching out with a big request.

Callie and Addison have been given a opportunity to attend a wonderful church camp this year through our neighbor's church ⛪️.

Our situation...camps cost a bunch and we just don't have a lot of funds right now to support that goal in sending them on that journey.

We are asking friends, family and anyone who has a little extra in your pockets and would be able to donate to their journey to camp we would be very grateful for your donation and support.

Anything you can donate would help...$1, $5, $10, $25, $50, etc. to send them to a great church camp with fun, excitement and a great opportunity to reconnect with their faith in a amazing way.

Please donate any amount to send these beautiful girls to camp this year.

Thank you in advance for your kindness and support.



