Send CA Young Conservatives to TPUSA conference

After Charlie Kirk was murdered for his personal views, and for exercising his first amendment right, a group of young High School California Conservatives were empowered to take action. Patriotism, conservative views, and Christian views are often discouraged in CA with anger, hate, and rage while a double standard is required for all others to be accepting and tolerant. After students were celebrating the vile murder of Charlie Kirk, these young conservatives were inspired to speak out against intolerant political violence and decided to create a local chapter. Since then they have continued to be discriminated against for their views and voices. They have remained strong and committed to this mission.





We are so excited that they have been invited to a TPUSA youth conference in DC which will strengthen their leadership and their ability to spread patriotism and celebrate the first amendment while encouraging respectful dialogue and communication on their campus.





They have received scholarships for the room and boarding but these funds will go directly towards their business attire (suits), travel supplies, food and give them an opportunity to purchase conference items. Your prayers will comfort their families as they travel across the country alone. Thank you for your support. 🇺🇸♥️💙🎉





These funds will go directly to my son, Camden Scull by way of my account, I am his mother, Erin Scull.







