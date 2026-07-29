Send Brooks to Show Choir Camps of America

To our family and friends,

As you all know, Brooks is entering into his 5th year in Show Choir! Something he’s been passionate about, and very talented at, and we couldn’t be more proud of him! Performing, dance choreography, singing…it all means so much to him! He has the opportunity to attend Show Choir Camps of America in Illinois this summer. This fundraiser is dedicated to helping him raise the remaining funds he’ll need for tuition and travel fees to attend camp on June 14-20. This camp will allow him to advance his skills, demonstrate leadership, and also support his interests and opportunities in performing arts. Any donation is greatly appreciated and will be used to support Brooks in his journey to SCA! Thank you so much for your support, it’s appreciated beyond measure!