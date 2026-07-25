Send Ben Tah- mission musician to 5 villages in NG

Shalom family of God,

I am Ben Tah, I am a mission musician

God has called me to go on mission to 5 villages in Lagos, Nigeria





With the sound of my guitar and my voice

1. Souls will be saved.

2. Destinies will be changed.

3. Lifes will be restored.

4. Joy will be brought into the cities.

5. Healing will manifest.





In every village we will go to worship and bring the presence of God. Praise opens doors that preaching alone can not open.

I am going in obedience to the Holy-spirit.

WHY I NEED YOUR HELP

To reach these 5 villages, I need support for:

1. Transportation between villages: 8,000$.

2. Flight + local travel: 15,000$.

3. Accommodation + food for 1 month: 18,000$.

4. Visa + insurance + equipments: 9,000$.

YOUR SEED MATTERS

Every seed you sow will become souls saved and destinies restored

"Let everything that has breath praise the Lord" psalm 150:6





I will pray for you and worship for you every day in this mission

Together, we will see Lagos transforme, one village at a time.

Thank you for standing with me

May God bless you and pay you 100-folds.





With love,

Ben Tah

Mission musician - Lagos, Nigeria.