Supporting Anna Pawlicki’s Mission

Hi! I’m Anna Pawlicki!





I heard God’s call in summer of 2022 to reach others with the gospel! Starting in February, I will be attending EveryHeart school.





EveryHeart school starts with 3 months of lectures, and ends with 3 months of gospel proclamation! Me and many other passionate people will be split into teams to proclaim the gospel nationwide. These teams will go into big cities, partner with local communities and outreaches, reach people in the streets, and end the week with a “Jesus Rally” in the heart of the city!





My hopes are to learn how to become an everyday gospel preacher. I want to bring home all I’ve learned to my community, and I want to impact those around me for Christ! Would you pray that I grow in my love for Christ during this time? I want to bubble, overflow, and make Christ known!