Supporting Anna Pawlicki’s Mission

Hi! I’m Anna Pawlicki!


I heard God’s call in summer of 2022 to reach others with the gospel! Starting in February, I will be attending EveryHeart school.


EveryHeart school starts with 3 months of lectures, and ends with 3 months of gospel proclamation! Me and many other passionate people will be split into teams to proclaim the gospel nationwide. These teams will go into big cities, partner with local communities and outreaches, reach people in the streets, and end the week with a “Jesus Rally” in the heart of the city!


My hopes are to learn how to become an everyday gospel preacher. I want to bring home all I’ve learned to my community, and I want to impact those around me for Christ! Would you pray that I grow in my love for Christ during this time? I want to bubble, overflow, and make Christ known!

Recent Donations
Jenni + Eric Weisenauer
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Photography Fundraiser

Connie Rademacher
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 day ago

Susan Musinski
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending Anna out

Jean Davert
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Mary and Dennis Quehl
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Mary Lou Wonsitler
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

For EveryHeart

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Don't forget to admire and smell the flowers during your mission training.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Good luck on your new adventure

Rosemary + Don Goss
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
15 days ago

Izzy + Grace
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Photoshoot fundraiser

Lynn Pottenger
$ 80.00 USD
15 days ago

Photoshoot Fundraiser

Faith & Josh
$ 65.00 USD
15 days ago

Photoshoot fundraiser

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
15 days ago

Michelle Szilagyi
$ 10.00 USD
15 days ago

Frances Carter
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Angela Embury
$ 500.00 USD
23 days ago

