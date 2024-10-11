Send Addison to Lourdes

In May of 2024, Addison, a fourteen-year-old healthy, vibrant, and thriving girl suddenly became very ill. After a multitude of tests, procedures, and an admission to Mott’s Children’s Hospital, it was determined that Addison was experiencing chronic liver failure caused by autoimmune hepatitis. In short, her body was attacking her liver. It is likely that she will need a liver transplant soon. Addison is a Catholic, strong in her faith and love for God. While prayer has been at the forefront of battling this disease process, we would like to expand our reach by sending her to Lourdes, France, to visit the Grotto where thirteen-year-old Bernadette encountered The Blessed Mother over 100 years ago. Visiting this sacred place often brings peace to the mind while praying for healing of the body. Since the apparitions of Our Lady, over 7,000 unexplained cures have been attributed to Lourdes. Sixty-six of these unexplained cures have been recognized as miraculous. You can learn more about Lourdes, France here. It is our hope that through the healing waters at Lourdes, the Blessed Mother will bring Addison closer to the love and healing powers of her son, Jesus Christ. Approximately $15,000 is needed to cover all expenses associated with this trip for Addison and her parents. If this goal is not met or more than $15,000 is raised, the funds will be used for Addison’s medical expenses. The prospect of going on this trip has brought Addison a joy that her mother has not seen in her daughter in a long time. Thank you, God Bless you and please continue to pray for young Addison.