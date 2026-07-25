Send Abigail on Mission to the Philippines

Our mission is to support and encourage Abigail as she answers God’s call to serve with U-Turn for Christ in the Philippines. Through this journey, she seeks to share the love, hope, and truth of Jesus Christ with those in need, while growing deeper in her own faith and understanding of God’s purpose for her life.

Abigail’s heart is to serve others with compassion, humility, and grace—reaching out to individuals and communities who are seeking healing, restoration, and hope in Jesus Christ. She is committed to being the hands and feet of Christ, offering encouragement, prayer, and practical help wherever she is led.

This mission is not only about what she gives, but also about what God will do in and through her. We believe this experience will strengthen her character, deepen her relationship with God, and equip her to continue serving others long after the trip has ended.

We invite others to partner with Abigail through prayer and support as she steps out in faith to make a meaningful impact for God’s kingdom.

“Here am I. Send me!” – Isaiah 6:8





This campaign is being managed by Abigail's mother, Evangelyn Gomez. All Proceeds will be paid to U Turn For Christ NM towards the posted Mission trip for Abigail Gomez.