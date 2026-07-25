Send a veteran for life saving treatment Japan

Hello all. In 2021, the government mandated that all service members receive the covid vaccine. I complied in Feb 2022, I received the Pfizer booster, and my life changed forever shortly after the vaccine. I experienced pain in my left side, and shortly after, I started experiencing stroke-like symptoms and severe headaches. After multiple ER visits and hospital stays, they said that I have mental problems and should seek counseling. In 2023, I was doing a little better, and they stated that they found nothing wrong with me and that I would be deploying. About 2 months into deployment, I started experiencing stroke-like symptoms again and severe headaches and lightheadedness. I was sent home, and they immediately started medical discharge, all while continuing to say it's all mental. After I was discharged, my care switched to the VA, we continued with testing, unable to find any answers. They continued to tell me it's all in my head. I was told to stop pretending, and I need to decide to be healthy. Currently, my quality of life is poor. I have debilitating pressure in my head, nerve pain in my entire left side, problems walking and even talking at times. Memory problems and cognitive issues make socializing difficult. I have chronic fatigue that makes me spend a lot of my time in bed; some days are better than others. I miss out on most of my children's sports games and activities because being around a lot of people and noise makes my brain go crazy which makes my pain levels shoot up and creates so much pressure in my head that I lose the ability to even function.

Recently I sent blood samples to Dr Kevin McCairn in Japan and he found an alarming amount of micro clots in my blood and the novel McCairn Edogawa Protocol combines Double Filtration Plasma Apheresis (DFPA) with Stem Cell Growth Factors (SFG) and is helping many people just like me.

Thanks to Dr Kevin McCairn, I have hope that I might have a better quality of life.

Edited 6/29/2026

We Refinanced our house and weren’t able to pull as much cash as we thought we are going to able to.

I humbly ask you to prayerfully consider donating to send me for treatment.



