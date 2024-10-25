Trump at MSG! Send Next News to Document History!

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $11,162
Campaign funds will be received by EMERGENT MARKETING
This is it. We just received an unprecedented, unexpected invitation to join Donald Trump at his rally in Madison Square Garden as VIP guests. This is history unfolding right before our eyes. But here’s the catch: because YouTube has demonetized our channel for over 22 months—yes, nearly two years—we’re reaching out to you, our loyal viewers, for a crucial lifeline.
We need to raise a minimum of $3,500 to cover the essentials: flights, hotel accommodations, meals, and travel costs to ensure Gary Franchi and Angie Franchi are there to capture every powerful moment. This isn’t a luxury trip—it’s a mission to witness history at this pivotal rally just days before the most consequential election of our lifetimes.
They’ve tried to silence us, tried to shut us out, but we’re standing tall because of your unwavering support. Now, we’re asking you to stand with us once more. With your help, we’ll be there to document this momentous event and bring it back to YOU, our community. Every dollar counts, so please click that donation link and help us tell this story.
go Gary!
go Gary!
Love your show, my first support. You deserve to be there. My hometown is only 45 miles from the Garden, if I'd been visiting my brother who now lives in our parents homes I would have offered you a free place to stay. Can't wait to see how it went. God Bless
I’m as broke as can be but I’m digging really deep. I hope this helps God bless you Gary. God bless Donald Trump. We all know that President Donald Trump must become president in 2024 so we can get our Republic back. Times are tough. We all know that I hope what little I was able to give helps you. Thank you and thank President Donald Trump for me please I wish I could meet him
Yes brother Gary, you have been a good and faithful servant, and this is God's will that you attend side by side with Donald Trump. You deserve to go 👍🙏 We Fight together!!
I will marshall the TRUMPSILVERSET2024 Behind me and the CALL to landslide victory, undisputable victory for TRUMP-VANCE-2024 !!! Forward to Victory awaiting !!!
This is so awesome Gary! Enjoy!
Thnxoxo Gary for always keeping us well informed! Drinks on us!! TRUMP 2024EVER!!
Please share this song with friends and family and enemies. Get on board the Trump Train. By Freddy Concepcion https://youtu.be/7C6EJL5xMJg?si=Tku3-LD3QoqZl11O Good luck. I hope you make it there.
Ask and you will receive! We need you there Thanks for going
Here for you little late see 10k but I'm still donating. Keep fighting. MAGA
You deserve going to MSG.
Go Gary! So happy you get this historic chance!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.