The Selin Alexandra Legacy Scholarship for the Arts is a tribute to the vibrant spirit of Selin, a young woman who embodied creativity, intellect, and a passion for the arts. Selin's journey through NYU, Paris College of the Arts, and the Sorbonne in France was not just an academic pursuit; it was a testament to her adventurous soul and her relentless pursuit of self-expression.

Selin's brilliance extended far beyond her academic achievements. Fluent in three languages and learning a fourth, all the while possessing a rare gift of individuality, she effortlessly connected with people from all walks of life. But it was her boundless creativity and visionary approach to art that truly set her apart. Whether she was capturing life's moments through the lens of a camera, wielding a paintbrush, or capturing life's moments through video, Selin's work was imbued with a unique blend of genius, wit, and emotional depth.

Yet, beneath Selin's radiant exterior, there existed a profound struggle—a battle with mental emotional pain that remained undiagnosed for years. Despite her inner turmoil, Selin never allowed her struggles to dim the brilliance of her creativity. Instead, she channeled her pain into her art, transforming her deepest emotions into poignant photographic expressions that touch the hearts of all who encounter her work.

This scholarship aims to honor Selin's memory by supporting the next generation of artistic visionaries—those who, like Selin, possess a boundless passion for the arts and a determination to make their mark on the world. This scholarship is not just about academic achievement; it's about nurturing the creative spirit and providing a platform for young artists to flourish.

We invite high school students who find themselves battling emotionally and pursuing a career in the arts—whether it be photography, painting, videography, or film production—to apply for the Selin Alexandra Legacy Scholarship. Through this scholarship, we hope to empower young artists to embrace their creativity, pursue their dreams, and share their unique voice with the world.

Selin may no longer walk among us, but her legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched and the indelible mark she left on the world of art. The Selin Alexandra Legacy Scholarship for the Arts is not just a scholarship; it's a celebration of Selin's life, her passion, and her enduring legacy of creativity and courage. Join us in honoring Selin's memory and supporting the next generation of artistic visionaries.

We invite you to generously donate as we begin this journey in honor of Selin Alexandra Gureralp.