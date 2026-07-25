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Selimundu: Sickle Cell Awareness for Africa

GoalKES 10,000,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byWilson Gikonyo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Wilson Gikonyo

Selimundu: Sickle Cell Awareness for Africa

In the lake regions of Western Kenya — Kisumu, Homa Bay, and Siaya — Sickle Cell Disease is silently claiming the lives of thousands of children every year. Every year, approximately 14,000 newborns in Kenya are born with SCD. Yet only 1.2% of people in these communities have ever been tested for it.

Without early diagnosis, 50 to 90 percent of affected children face early mortality. In hospitals across these counties, SCD contributes to over 50% of all admissions and 55% of non-communicable disease deaths. The tragedy is that most of these deaths are preventable.

The real enemy is not just the disease — it is silence. Families mistake SCD symptoms for malaria and delay treatment for weeks. Cultural myths label affected children as cursed or bewitched. Parents in Siaya tell us they were told by elders to seek traditional healers instead of hospitals, costing precious time. In schools, children with SCD are denied enrollment or bullied by classmates who believe the condition is contagious.

We are Code Red Lifeline — six ALX Africa alumni from Kenya — and we refuse to let this continue. We designed Selimundu around a simple but powerful solution: Digital Community Kiosks. These are solar-powered, multilingual (English, Swahili, Luo) health hubs placed directly in communities. Each kiosk offers free SCD education, myth-busting content, a clinic finder that directs families to the nearest equipped facility, and a virtual doctor consultation feature.

Our research shows that 99.4% of respondents are willing to enroll their newborns in SCD screening if it is made accessible. That is not resistance — that is a cry for access. The community wants help. They just need the doors opened.

Your donation will fund the hardware and software for 3 Digital Community Kiosks, training for Community Health Workers to drive adoption, and educational materials that dismantle the myths keeping families away from healthcare. With your support, we will deploy our first kiosks in three sub-counties, screen over 500 individuals, and give thousands of children a chance to survive, thrive, and grow up without stigma.

This is not just a health campaign. It is a movement to prove that no child should die because their community did not know their condition was treatable.


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