Self establishment mission

Hello I am Jazalyn I have been living with my grandmother who does not have custody of me for about a year now due to my dad getting a divorce with my step mom last year, they divorced because he physically and emotionally abused her, put cameras in our bathroom, and threatened to burn the house down with us in it. With him still having custody of me scares me because I do not want to ever see him again and haven’t in months. My mom had lost custody of me when I was 6 because of her opioid addiction and that’s why I moved in with my grandma. There’s not much room for all 7 of us which leaves no bedroom or space in the house for me. I’m hoping to raise money so I can fix up our basement that does have some leaks, as well as put flooring in once my uncle and his wife move out from there so I can have my own space and have a bed to sleep on. If anyone could help I would really appreciate it. I know it would make my situation a bit less stressful.