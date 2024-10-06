Join the Journey of Building Gospel Communities

Over the past year, Selah House Collective has been faithfully working to build a Christ-centered, gospel-focused community in Logan, Australia. Inspired by Acts 2:42-47, we are committed to a simple yet transformative mission: creating spaces where believers can grow as disciples, share life together, and reach others with the good news of Jesus.

Our Vision:

Multiplying Gospel Communities: We seek to multiply house gatherings that embody Christ’s love and reflect the early church’s devotion to fellowship, prayer, and the Word. At the heart of our mission is the desire to be a family where broken lives encounter God’s healing and where the grace and love of Jesus are lived out in authentic community.

Making Disciples of All Nations: Through intentional relationships, discipleship and outreach, we aim to strengthen believers in the gospel and equip them to share their faith and lead others into a life-transforming relationship with Jesus.

Establishing a Mission Base: Selah House will serve as a hub for training, equipping and sending people into the harvest fields—locally and globally (Luke 10:2).

The Opportunity:

As we approach our one-year anniversary, we are entering a new season of growth. To steward this vision well, we need to incorporate Selah House as an official organisation. This step is important for creating a sustainable foundation to continue growing as a gospel community that equips disciples and serves the Kingdom.

Here’s Where You Come In:

We’re raising $40,000 to help us build this foundation. Your support will go toward:

Legal Incorporation ($5,000): Officially registering Selah House will allow us to operate effectively as a recognized ministry.

Facility Improvements: Funds will be used for equipment and minor renovations to create a warm, welcoming space for worship, prayer, and outreach.

Discipleship and Sending: Your partnership will empower us to train leaders, disciple new believers, and send missionaries to share the good news in their communities and beyond.

Why It Matters:

At Selah House, we believe that the Church is not just a building—it’s a family. As Acts 2:44-47 reminds us, God calls His people to share life, care for one another, and invite others into the joy of following Christ. Together, we can create a space where people are known, loved, and sent out to make an eternal impact for the Kingdom.

How You Can Partner With Us:

Pray: Stand with us in prayer for wisdom, protection, and fruitfulness as we move forward in faith. Pray for the disciples being raised and the lives being transformed through this ministry.

Give: Your financial support—whether a one-time gift or a recurring donation—will help us establish Selah House as a place where discipleship thrives and the Gospel advances.

Share: Spread the word by sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and church community.

Together, We Can Build Something Eternal:

Your generosity will play a vital role in helping Selah House become a beacon of hope and discipleship in Logan and beyond. By partnering with us, you’re investing in lives transformed by the Gospel and labourers sent out into the harvest.

Thank you for prayerfully considering how you can support Selah House Collective. May God richly bless you for your part in advancing His Kingdom.

Blessings,

The Selah House Collective Team

