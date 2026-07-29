Seizure Sparks Crisis - K-Cup Needs Your Help

A few months ago, while teaching kindergarten in Hawaii, an unexpected seizure left me grappling with a sudden turn of events that no one could have predicted. As I lay there on the floor, my students' wide eyes looking back at me and concern etched on their young faces, it was hard to reconcile this reality with what had always been—a vibrant woman whose life revolved around people and making an impact in her community.

Being a substitute teacher means that benefits are non-existent; there’s no paid medical leave or disability coverage waiting for me when emergencies like these strike. My doctors have advised me to rest, but the bills don't pause while I heal. Groceries still need buying and rent must be paid — necessities pile up despite my inability to work right now.

This fundraiser is more than just a financial lifeline; it’s about maintaining hope during trying times. It feels like every day brings new challenges, but knowing there are people out there who believe in me enough to support me makes all the difference. The smallest gesture of kindness can feel monumental when you're facing hardship, and I genuinely believe that even sharing this fundraiser is an act of compassion towards someone else’s well-being.

Words can sometimes seem inadequate when we want to express deep gratitude or convey empathy for someone going through tough times. But here’s what I know: your support isn’t just financial aid; it’s a source of strength and hope that helps carry me through the tougher days, moments where medical expenses loom large in my mind’s eye.

I might not be able to teach right now due to physical limitations resulting from this seizure, but every bit of love sent my way—be it financial or emotional support—helps reaffirm why I chose this profession: because there is nothing more rewarding than touching young lives with passion and wisdom. Your kindness gives me the strength to fight back against life’s curveballs one day at a time.

Thank you for being part of this journey, whether through sharing my story or contributing financially—your involvement makes all the difference in keeping up morale during challenging times. It means more than I can express: thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️ #TogetherStronger