Help Legally Blind Husband Move Forward

Summary

My husband, despite being legally blind, has dedicated over 20 years to serving as a technology leader within an organization. Now, due to his employer’s relocation, he faces a critical challenge: securing reliable transportation for his daily commute. His vision impairment has always made driving impossible.

Adding to this, a problem with his left eye as well as two mysterious health issues of late, all of which are under doctors’ care but yet undiagnosed, have brought cause for concern for his ability to move forward.

I humbly seek your assistance. Depending on how his situation unfolds, your support could either preserve his job or grant him a new lease on life. Please read on to learn more.

Goal: My mission is to raise $21,000 by August 2024. To account for estimated taxes and fees, I’ve set a public goal of $30,000.

Immediate Need: By May 2024, I aim to secure $2,500 of the total goal. Why the urgency? Because my husband’s requirement to commute to the new location is already upon him.

The Scenario: In the worst-case scenario, he’ll rely on services like Lyft or Uber for daily round-trip transportation to work. At an estimated average cost of $80 per day, this adds up over a year. Before resorting to public options, he’ll explore carpools. Unfortunately, carpooling with fellow staff members isn’t reliable due to route and schedule conflicts.

Vision and Health: His situation is dynamic. Depending on his vision and health status, he might need to change jobs or take an extended break for care and rehabilitation. We’re transparent about this uncertainty.

Your Generosity Matters: I ask for your generosity and understanding. Donations could serve multiple purposes: transportation, medical needs, adapted living, or unforeseen challenges. Rest assured, I will keep you updated on his progress and fund utilization.

Prayerful Consideration: Could you prayerfully consider giving? Your donation could be the catalyst that propels him forward. Every contribution matters, and I deeply appreciate your support. Thank you for extending a helping hand as we face this mountain together.

A Story of Resilience and Faith

From infancy, my husband faced significant visual impairments due to ocular albinism and a severely underdeveloped retina. At six months old, his prognosis was bleak, with total blindness expected. Yet, at nine months, in what can only be described as a miraculous development, his retina improved, granting him partial vision. This change, though still leaving him with legal blindness, enabled him to attend regular school and later pursue a career.

He has been a steadfast provider, a loving husband, and a supportive father, embodying the strength and hope given by God. His life has been a testament to overcoming adversity, not just for himself but as a beacon for others, inspiring many with his courage and grace.

Professionally, my husband is a respected technologist with over 35 years of experience. His dedication and work ethic have made him a valuable leader at his current and previous employers. His career is marked by a spirit of contribution and a history of exceeding expectations.

Current Challenges and Needs

Despite his independence and determination, my husband now faces a new challenge that threatens his ability to continue working. His employer is relocating, and without a driver’s license, he has no reliable means of commuting. We have explored various options, but none have proven feasible. Public transportation is unreliable, and carpooling is not a viable solution due to incompatible schedules and the demanding nature of his job.

Moreover, his health has recently declined, with his left eye’s condition worsening and other health issues emerging since twice recovering from COVID over the last few years. These have impacted his ability to work, potentially necessitating medical leave to seek treatment and protect his position.

Seeking Your Support

In seeking support through this platform, I prioritize discretion out of respect for my husband’s and his employer’s privacy. Your contributions are pivotal, offering him the transportation he needs or aiding with medical and associated costs during this challenging season. Every donation, regardless of size, is invaluable in securing his job and our family’s stability. Throughout his life, my husband has selflessly given much more than he has ever sought or received, making sacrifices that have opened doors but not to the extent needed to overcome his current obstacles.

I express my deepest gratitude for any assistance you can provide. Your kindness and prayers are powerful, enabling my husband to conquer this hurdle and remain the steadfast hero he has always been to us and those around him.