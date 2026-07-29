Seeking urgent support after two ICU stays in one

I am Cody Ramey, a single father of two, currently experiencing my second ICU admission since May. My initial hospitalization on May 4th was due to a severe asthma attack and acute respiratory failure. I subsequently experienced two additional attacks on May 7th, leading to my current ICU stay.





I am presently on short-term disability following foot surgery on April 15th. This has resulted in a reduction in my income, causing me to fall behind on rent and other financial obligations, as well as impacting my ability to provide food for my household. I have applied for financial assistance twice, but my applications have not yet been approved.