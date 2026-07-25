Seeking Support to Rebuild My Financial Stability

Hello everyone,

Thank you for taking the time to visit my fundraiser.

I’m reaching out because I’m facing a difficult financial situation and need help overcoming approximately $8,000 in debt. Over time, unexpected expenses and financial challenges have left me struggling to keep up with payments, and it’s become overwhelming.

I’m not looking for a handout without making an effort myself. I’m actively working to improve my financial situation by increasing my income, cutting unnecessary expenses, and creating a plan to avoid ending up in this position again. However, the amount I currently owe has made it difficult to catch up on my own.