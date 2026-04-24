Seeking Support During a Difficult Chapter

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2





Asking for help is not something I ever imagined I would have to do, but today I’m reaching out with an open heart.





Over the past few years, I’ve faced some of the hardest challenges of my life. One of the most painful losses was the passing of my father and my two fur babies . Losing them left a hole in my life that I still carry every day. Grief changed so much for me, and there were times when I feel lost and alone trying to find my way forward.





Despite the struggles, I have continued fighting for a better future. I am proud to say that I am now one year sober. Reaching this milestone took determination, sacrifice, and a commitment to changing my life. Every day has been a choice to keep moving forward, even when things felt impossible.





While I am proud of how far I’ve come, rebuilding a stable life without the support system I once had has been incredibly difficult. I’m working hard to stay on the right path, but financial challenges and everyday expenses have made it hard to gain the footing I need to move forward.





This fundraiser will help me cover essential needs while I continue rebuilding my life. More than anything, it will give me the chance to maintain the progress I’ve fought so hard to achieve and create a more stable future.





If you’re able to donate, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you can’t, sharing my story would mean just as much. Every act of kindness reminds me that even in difficult times, there is still hope.





Thank you for believing in me, supporting my journey, and helping me continue moving forward—one second at a time.



